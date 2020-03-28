Virat Kohli making most of quarantine, gets haircut from Anushka Sharma

By IANS

MUMBAI: It is not often that the Indian cricketers get time off the field, but the coronavirus outbreak has seen then get a break and the players are looking to not only follow the diktat of the government and stay indoors, but also looking to make the most of it by spending time with their loved ones. Skipper Virat Kohli can be seen getting a haircut from wife Anushka Sharma in a latest Instagram post.

In the video posted by Anushka, Virat says: "This is what quarantine does to you, you allow things like these to happen, getting a haircut with the kitchen scissors. Beautiful haircut, by my wife."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

With some Indian citizens failing to abide by the lockdown rules implemented by the government, Kohli on Friday made an appeal to all to strictly follow the guidelines that have been set by not just the government, but also medical experts in our fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

Taking to Twitter, Kohli said: "Hello, I am Virat Kohli. Today I am speaking to you not as an India player, but as a citizen of the country. What I have seen in the last few days people moving in groups, not abiding by curfew rules, not following lockdown guidelines it shows that we are taking the fight very lightly. But this fight is not as easy as it looks or feels.

"I wish to request everyone to please maintain social distancing and follow it. Also, we should follow the directives given by the government and just for once think how you would feel if due to your negligence someone in your family gets affected by the virus. Please follow the experts as they are working very hard. It will only be successful when we follow our duties rather than going out in groups and breaking rules. This for me is an act against the country's well-being. So now, I along with all of you wish to see things improve and please follow the directives of the government. Jai Hind!"