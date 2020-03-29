STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Karantaka State Cricket Association to donate Rs 1 crore for fight against COVID-19

Besides KSCA, the state associations who have come forward to help combat the pandemic include Cricket Association of Bengal, Mumbai Cricket Association and Saurashtra Cricket Association.

Published: 29th March 2020 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Sunday said it would donate Rs 50 lakh each to the central government and the state government for their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"KSCA through BCCI wish to contribute Rs 50 Lakhs to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund and Rs 50 Lacs toward CM Karnataka Government State relief fund," said a KSCA spokesperson.

"The donation is towards strengthening the central and state in this disaster management capacities and encourage research to combat COVID-19 and protect the citizens.

ALSO READ: BCCI donates Rs 51 crore to Prime Minister's Relief Fund to fight coronavirus

"The KSCA will continue to monitor and work closely with Government of Karnataka and other state regulatory bodies and we are committed to provide any other necessary support to the state machinery," the spokesperson added.

The pandemic has killed more than 30,000 worldwide including 27 in India.

The BCCI on Saturday contributed Rs 51 crore towards fighting the health crisis.

Besides KSCA, the state associations who have come forward to help include Cricket Association of Bengal, Mumbai Cricket Association and Saurashtra Cricket Association.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka State Cricket Association coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Curing coronavirus on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp