STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Stay home like Pujaras': BCCI advises all to follow cricketer's quarantine schedule amid COVID-19 lockdown

Pujara last played for India during their tour of New Zealand and was part of the Saurashtra team that won a historic Ranji Trophy title this season.

Published: 29th March 2020 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Chetehswar Pujara spending quality time with his family as India is under a 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Chetehswar Pujara spending quality time with his family as India is under a 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | BCCI, Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday posted images of batsman Cheteshwar Pujara with his family at his home.

"Stay home with your near and dear ones like the Pujara Family," said the caption of the post.

Pujara had earlier spoken about life in quarantine. "It's a welcome change for me," Pujara told Sportstar. "I like spending time with myself, reading a book or watching TV is something I would do when I'm alone.

"That said, I've a young daughter who is so energetic and wants to play all the time, so half my day goes into taking care of her. I'm also helping my wife Puja with the daily chores."

Pujara last played for India during their tour of New Zealand and was part of the Saurashtra team that won a historic Ranji Trophy title this season. With no Test series scheduled for India for the foreseeable future and having gone unsold in the Indian Premier League auction, Pujara had signed for County side Gloucestershire to play six matches.

The global cricketing calendar has however come to a standstill due to the crisis caused by coronavirus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BCCI Cheteshwar Pujara COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Curing coronavirus on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp