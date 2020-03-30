COVID-19: BCCI monitoring situation, no decision on IPL yet

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources on Monday said that no final decision has been taken on the fate of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) yet even as the country is under a 21-day COVID-19 lockdown.

They also went on to say that the board is monitoring the situation.

"No decision has been taken on IPL yet, we are closely monitoring the situation, and we will take a call accordingly," sources within the BCCI told ANI.

Earlier this month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had decided to postpone the IPL to April 15, 2020, as a precautionary measure.

"The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience," the BCCI had said in an official statement.

The board also assured that it will work in unison with the Sports Ministry and will adhere to the guidelines issued.

The 13th edition of IPL was scheduled to commence from March 29, with Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings meeting at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.