Rohit Sharma has best cricketing brain among current players: Former opener Wasim Jaffer

Rohit has tasted immense success as captain, be it the IPL or while leading the Indian team in limited-overs cricket in regular skipper Virat Kohli's absence.

Published: 30th March 2020 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Former Mumbai batsman Wasim jaffer (L) and Rohit Sharma (R)

Former Mumbai batsman Wasim jaffer (L) and Rohit Sharma (R). (File photo| IANS and PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Star Indian opener Rohit Sharma has the best cricketing brain among modern-day players, believes former India opener Wasim Jaffer.

Jaffer, who recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, was responding to a series of questions on Twitter and this is where he said that Rohit, with whom he has shared the dressing room for Mumbai, has the best cricketing brain.

Rohit has tasted immense success as captain, be it the Indian Premier League (IPL) or while leading the Indian team in limited-overs cricket in regular skipper Virat Kohli's absence.

Under his captaincy, Mumbai Indians have won the IPL trophy four times. For Team India, he has led the team 10 times in ODIs out of which he won eight games while in T20Is, he won 15 matches out of the 19 he played as captain.

The 32-year-old was slated to lead Mumbai in the 13th IPL edition of the IPL which now stands postponed till April 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Had the IPL started on Sunday, Rohit would have led MI in the tournament opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede.

He recently said that IPL can wait for the time being amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far infected over 1,000 people in India and claimed 29 lives. "We should first think about the country. The situation needs to get better first then we can talk about the IPL. Let life get back to normal first," Rohit said.

