STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Former Pakistan skipper Waqar Younis thanks wife and other doctors, calls them true heroes

Former Pakistan skipper Waqar Younis has thanked his doctor wife and the rest from the fraternity for being the real heroes.

Published: 31st March 2020 08:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 08:36 PM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistan skipper Waqar Younis

Former Pakistan skipper Waqar Younis (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With the coronavirus outbreak bringing the world to a standstill, doctors, nurses and health experts across the world have been working 24x7 to ensure that they can save people from the clutches of the pandemic. And former Pakistan skipper Waqar Younis has thanked his doctor wife and the rest from the fraternity for being the real heroes.

Taking to Twitter, Waqar wrote: "Scary feeling when @DrFaryalWaqar leaves for the hospital in the morning but also very Satisfied when she returns.. I can PROUDLY say my wife is a HERO.. Keep fighting girl??#EmergencyPhysician #Corvid_19."

Earlier, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson had also praised doctors and nurses for their efforts in these trying circumstances.

Writing in 'New Zealand Herald', Williamson addressed the doctors, nurses and caregivers as deadly virus continued to rear its ugly head, claiming lives globally.

"Events of the past few days have made it clear we're living through a health crisis the likes of which we've never seen. There will no doubt be times in the coming days when the scale of what we're facing will seem overwhelming," he wrote.

"We're so grateful you have our backs. People talk about the pressure sportsmen and women are under to perform, but the truth is we get to do something we love every day for a living. We play games," he noted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Waqar Younis Waqar Younis wife COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates Pakistan Coronavirus
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
Gallery
Unsurprisingly, the Portuguese manager's dream XI is dominated by Chelsea stars including Frank Lampard and John Terry. The North Londoner's iconic goalkeeper Petr Cech was chosen over Real Madrid's Iker Casillas, and not a single player from his current
Jose Mourinho reveals all-time XI of players he managed. As Cristiano, Drogba find a place, Pogba misses out. Find out who else got dumped by the 'Special One'
Many consider ATP stars with the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal as inspiration. Here are some motivational quotes by tennis stars about life and struggles that will help you fight through tough times.
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Motivational quotes by tennis stars that will help you through tough times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp