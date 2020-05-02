STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
On this day in 2010: Suresh Raina became first Indian to score T20I century

The left-handed batsman achieved the feat against South Africa in the 2010 T20 World Cup.

Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina. (File | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: It was on May 2, 2010, when Suresh Raina became the first Indian to score a century in the shortest format of the game.

The left-handed batsman achieved the feat against South Africa in the 2010 T20 World Cup.

In the match between India and South Africa, the latter won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Raina came to the crease in the very first over of the innings as India lost their first wicket of Murali Vijay.

The left-handed batsman then went on to play a quickfire knock of 101 runs off just balls.

Raina's innings was studded with nine fours and five sixes.

Yuvraj Singh also played second fiddle to Raina and the duo formed an 88-run stand to put India in a comfortable position.

India posted a total of 186/5 in the allotted twenty overs. The Men in Blue were successful in defending the total and the side won the match by 14 runs.

For India, Yusuf Pathan scalped two wickets while defending the score of 186.

However, the Men in Blue failed to make it to the semi-finals of the tournament.

To date, Rohit Sharma has scored four T20I centuries, while KL Rahul has two to his name in the shortest format of the game.

Raina has enjoyed a great career in the shortest format of the game and he is the second-highest run-getter in the Indian Premier League.

The left-handed batsman has played 193 matches for Chennai Super Kings and has managed to score 5,368 runs in the tournament so far.

Suresh Raina Men in Blue 2010 T20 World Cup
