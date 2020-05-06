MS Dhoni a 'shy guy', started opening up after 2008 Sydney Test: Harbhajan Singh

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Spinner Harbhajan Singh on Wednesday said that MS Dhoni was a very shy person when he first came to the team and said that the wicket-keeper finally started opening up after the 2008 Sydney Test against Australia.

Harbhajan was doing an Instagram Live Session on the official handle of Chennai Super Kings and it was then that the spinner was asked to name his favourite memories with Dhoni.

Answering the question, Harbhajan replied: "We have played a lot of cricket together, we have done tours to probably all the countries, MS Dhoni was a very shy guy, he never used to come to our rooms, he was a very quiet guy, in the 2008 series against Australia, the Sydney Test brought the team together, from that time onwards, he started opening up".

"He was a young guy in the team, he was the captain but still he was very shy, he used to give suggestions, but he allowed everyone to do their thing, he is still the same, he gives everyone all the freedom, this is probably something people should learn from him, you should give space to bowlers," he added.

The 2008 Sydney Test between India and Australia is still remembered by everyone as Harbhajan Singh and Andrew Symonds were involved in an on-field tussle.

Symonds had alleged that Harbhajan had passed a racist remark upon him and since then, the incident is known as 'MonkeyGate'.

During the 2008 Sydney Test, India also had to face few bad decisions and the side ended up losing the match.

For the altercation with Symonds, Harbhajan was handed a three-match ban by referee Mike Procter although the charges were downgraded on 29 January 2008 to the lesser charge of using abusive language and the ban was lifted.

Thirty-eight-year-old Dhoni has been currently enjoying some time away from the game. He last played competitive cricket during the 2019 World Cup.

This year, Dhoni did not find a place for himself in the BCCI's centrally contracted players list. The board had released the list of central contract list of players for the period from October 2019 to September 2020.

Dhoni is the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy).

Under his leadership, India also managed to attain the number one ranking in Test cricket.

IPL 2020 was slated to begin from March 29, but the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.