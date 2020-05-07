STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

CPL 2020: Trinbago Knight Riders retain eight West Indies players; let go Denesh Ramdin to SNP

TKR let go of their regular wicketkeeper, Denesh Ramdin, who was transferred to the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Published: 07th May 2020 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

TKR let go of their regular wicketkeeper, Denesh Ramdin, who was transferred to SNP.

TKR let go of their regular wicketkeeper, Denesh Ramdin, who was transferred to SNP. (Photo | CPL)

By IANS

BARBADOS: Caribbean Premier League side Trinbago Knight Riders have retained eight of their West Indian players from the last year's squad, including skipper Kieron Pollard for the upcoming CPL season.

Apart from Pollard, the Riders have retained Dwayne Bravo, Darren Bravo, Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tion Webster and Akeal Hossain. Meanwhile, they have also signed Jayden Seales and Tion Webster ahead of the CPL 2020 draft.

Venky Mysore, Director of TKR said: "Over the last 5 years, TKR has built the franchise by consciously bringing back players from Trinidad & Tobago and also developing local talent. We are delighted that all ten of our Caribbean players in the TKR squad for 2020 are from Trinidad & Tobago."

Meanwhile, Riders let go of their regular wicketkeeper, Denesh Ramdin, who was transferred to the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Apart from retaining five players -- including Evin Lewis and Fabien Allen from their 2019 squad -- Patriots have also named fast-bowler Ryaad Emrit as their skipper. Carlos Brathwaite, who captained the team in the previous season, has not been.

They have also let go of Robin Singh, bringing in former Australia batsman Simon Helmot as their new head coach.

Speaking on his appointment as captain, Emrit said: "I am very excited to be part of the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots for a second season. I think that the team that is selected this year is going to be a very exciting one."

"I am very excited to be named as captain. It's always an honour and a privilege to lead a franchise. Our new coach, Simon Helmot, knows the CPL and he knows how to win titles. He and I are going to work very hard to get the team to the finals," he added.

The CPL is scheduled to take place between August 19 and September 29 but the tournament organisers have said that they are currently watching the current situation with COVID-19 closely and are liaising with medical advisors and governments.

SNP signings: Evin Lewis (retained), Fabian Allen (retained), Sheldon Cottrell (retained), Denesh Ramdin (transferred), Rayad Emrit (retained), Alzarri Joseph (retained), Dominic Drakes (emerging player signed)

TKR signings: Dwayne Bravo (retained), Kieron Pollard (retained), Sunil Narine (retained), Darren Bravo (retained), Lendl Simmons (retained), Khary Pierre (retained), Jayden Seales (emerging player signed), Amir Jangoo (emerging player signed), Tion Webster (retained), Akeal Hosein (retained).

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Trinbago Knight Riders Denesh Ramdin TKR SNP CPL 2020 CPL Caribbean Premier League Caribbean Premier League 2020
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp