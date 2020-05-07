STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don't want to pigeonhole myself to just Tests, says West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder

West Indies cricketer Jason Holder is ranked number one in the international Test all-rounders' list for over a year now.

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KINGSTON: Star West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder says he might be leading the Test side but doesn't want to be "pigeonholed" in just one format and is determined to make a name for himself in all the three forms.

"I don't want to just segregate myself and pigeon-hole myself to one particular format," Holder, who has been the captain of the Test side for the last five years besides leading the side in 86 ODIs, was quoted as saying by 'windiescricket.com'.

"Yes I'm the captain for the Test team but as I've crossed formats for a number of years, I think my sole focus has been on West Indies cricket, ideally in all three formats not only in Test cricket.

"I think West Indies cricket is so diverse in many different ways and for us as players, we've got to understand each and everyone of us has a part to play in this whole puzzle," he added.

The 28-year-old is ranked number one in the international Test all-rounders' list for over a year now.

He is placed at number three in the bowling charts and is the highest-ranked batsman for his country at the 35th spot.

