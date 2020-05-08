STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Brian Lara shares Suresh Raina's 'fan moment' in throwback image

Raina had made his First-Class debut in the 2002/03 season and his debut for the Indian team came in an ODI against Sri Lanka in 2005.

Published: 08th May 2020 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

Brian Lara with Suresh Raina.(Brian Lara/Instagram)

Brian Lara with Suresh Raina.(Brian Lara/Instagram)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: West Indies legend Brian Lara took to Instagram to post an old image of him posing with a young Suresh Raina. Lara indicated in his hashtags that the image was from 2003.

"Who are these youths?? Fan moment I understand! He turned out to be a special player. #2003 #tell (sic.)," said Lara in the caption.

Raina responded in the comments, "Indeed my fan moment with very very special memories."

In the picture posted by Lara, Raina can be seen wearing an oversized trouser. Pointing that out, Lara took a dig at the Indian batsman's fashion sense. "Suresh Raina but oversize clothing is now a thing of the past. #lastdance," Lara said in one of the comments.

Raina had made his First-Class debut in the 2002/03 season and his debut for the Indian team came in an ODI against Sri Lanka in 2005.

Lara was winding down his international career at that time. His last Test match was against Pakistan in Karachi in 2006 and he played his last ODI in West Indies' one-wicket defeat to England in 2007 World Cup.

Raina also went on to have a successful international career. He played an integral role in India's win at the 2011 World Cup.

He is also regarded as one of the greatest T20 batsmen of all time. With 5368 runs, he is only behind Virat Kohli on the list of all time highest run-scorers in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He also became the first Indian to score a hundred in T20Is when he smashed 101 off 60 balls against South Africa in the 2010 World T20.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Brian Lara Suresh Raina
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp