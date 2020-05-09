STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It's like second innings of Test match: Anil Kumble on fight against COVID-19

The coronavirus outbreak has wreaked havoc, claiming over 2,76,000 lives so far while infecting more than four million people.

Published: 09th May 2020 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Anil Kumble speaks to the media during a press conference. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Former India captain and coach Anil Kumble compared the fight against the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic to the "second innings" of an intense Test match where people can't afford to let their guard down.

Among other things, the unprecedented health crisis has also brought sport to a standstill, leading to cancellation and postponement of several events, including the Tokyo Olympics and European Football Championships and the Indian Premier League.

"If we have to fight this coronavirus pandemic, we need to be in this together. It's like a Test match. Cricket Test matches are of five days but this has been longer," Kumble said in a video posted on his Twitter account.

"Cricket Test matches are only two innings each, but this can be even more. So don't be complacent that we had a slender lead in the first innings because the second innings can be really rough."

"We have to win this battle, it cannot be won just by a first-innings lead, we need to win this battle by registering an outright victory," he added.

The novel coronavirus outbreak has forced the government to enforce a national lockdown since March 24 with an aim to flatten the curve of the deadly disease that has led to more than 59,000 positive cases and close to 2,000 deaths in the country.

The former leg-spinner thanked all the health care workers and others who are going on with their work so that everyone else can stay safe at home.

"I take this opportunity to thank all the corona warriors, be it the doctors, nurses, the attenders, the sanitation workers, volunteers, the government workers, officers, police. All of you have been doing a great job," Kumble said.

"They have been great, selfless. They are at risk taking care of patients, so hats off to them," he added.

