STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Alastair Cook names Virat Kohli in list of five all-time greats

Lara, who is the only batsman to score 400 in a Test inning, had retired after scoring 11,953 runs in 131 Tests and 10,505 runs in 299 ODIs.

Published: 11th May 2020 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Alastair Cook

England's Alastair Cook (FIle | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Former England captain Alastair Cook has included current India skipper Virat Kohli in his list of batsmen who came close to matching genius of legendary West Indies batter Brian Lara.

Lara, who is the only batsman to score 400 in a Test inning, had retired after scoring 11,953 runs in 131 Tests and 10,505 runs in 299 ODIs.

During a Q&A session with the Sunday Times, Cook recalled a 2004 tour game where the legendary West Indies batsman had scored a century in a session to leave him awestruck.

"I was part of an MCC team that played West Indies at Arundel in the first match of their 2004 tour," Cook said.

"We had a decent bowling attack  Simon Jones, Matthew Hoggard and Min Patel, all of whom were England players.

"Brian Lara scored a century between Lunch and Tea which made me realise I was witnessing another level of batsmanship altogether. It was genius at work," he added.

Apart from Kohli, the other players who found spot in Cook's list were Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis and Kumar Sangakkara.

"The ones who came close to that when I was playing for England were Ponting, Kallis and Sangakkarra," Cook, who captained England for 59 Tests, said.

ALSO READ | Notebook celebration thing is not going to work: Virat Kohli to Kesrick Williams

According to the former left-handed England opener, Kohli finds a spot in the list because of his sheer ability to score runs freely across formats.

'Now you would have to put Virat Kohli in that group, especially for his ability to score so freely in all three formats," Cook said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Alastair Cook Virat Kohli Brian Lara
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nurses on duty at the coronavirus isolation ward pose for a photo at their station. (Photo | AP)
Good News: India has high coronavirus recovery rate, low death rate
Workers sort fruits at a wholesale market during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: AP's Chittoor grapples with Koyambedu headache
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp