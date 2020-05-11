STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Breaking fellow Pakistani's record never attracted me: Inzamam-ul-Haq

Hanif's 337 runs against the West Indies in 1958 is the highest individual score by a Pakistani cricketer while Inzamam stands second in the list when he scored 329 against New Zealand in Lahore.

Published: 11th May 2020 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq

Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

LAHORE: Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq, who holds the record of scoring the second-highest individual score in a Test inning for the country, has stated he never had any ambitions of breaking Hanif Mohammad's feat.

Hanif's 337 runs against the West Indies in 1958 is the highest individual score by a Pakistani cricketer while Inzamam stands second in the list when he scored 329 against New Zealand in Lahore in 2002.

In that match, Inzamam -- while running out of partners towards the end of the innings -- decided to go for the big shots and in the process, got out falling short of surpassing Hanif's record by just 8 runs.

"I remember asking the last man if he can hang around for a while. The expression on his face pretty much told me that it was all down to me. He wasn't confident at all," Inzamam said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

"So I started going for the big hits and eventually got caught near the boundary line. If I would have had a proper batsman at the other end, I would surely have carried on.

"I honestly didn't have any ambitions that I would break Hanif bhai's record. Had it been a world record it would have been another thing. But breaking a fellow Pakistani's record never really attracted me," he added.

Inzamam, who played 120 Tests, 378 ODIs and 1 T20I match for Pakistan, further said that after the match against the Black Caps, he when for the post-match press conference wherein he was asked abut his inning.

"Someone asked me how sad I was to miss the record. I told them 'should I be happy about scoring 329 runs or be sad about not scoring those 8 runs'?" Inzamam said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Inzamam-ul-Haq Pakistan
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp