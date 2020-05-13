STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Former South Africa captain Hansie Cronje's father passes away

Ewie Cronje was honoured with the Khaya Majola Lifetime Award for service to cricket in 2012.

Published: 13th May 2020 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Ewie Cronje, father of former South African captain Hansie Cronje. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: Ewie Cronje, father of former South African captain Hansie Cronje and a pioneer of women's cricket in the country, died aged 80.

Ewie, who is survived by his wife San-Marie, elder son Frans, daughter Hester, their extended families and grandchildren, died on Monday after a long battle with cancer.

His younger son, Hansie, captain of the Proteas from 1994 to 2000, predeceased him.

Ewie played 27 first-class matches for Free State between 1960 and 1971 and served as president of Free State Cricket Union (FSCU) from 1983 to 1990.

"(He) has given a lifetime of service to cricket. He was a person of integrity who wanted to give fair opportunities to everyone involved in cricket regardless of their background," said FSCU president Zola Thamae.

"I remember that he lobbied me in particular to come and start girls cricket way back in 1995 when we were both serving in the Free State Provincial Sport Council," Zola said.

Cronje was honoured with the Khaya Majola Lifetime Award for service to cricket in 2012.

"He worked as an administrator at Free State University after he moved on from being a teacher at his beloved Alma Mater, Grey College, and had a lot to do with the growth of the university on the sports fields of South Africa," said Cricket South Africa acting chief executive Jacques Faul.

Hansie, who was banned for life by the South African cricket authorities after being implicated in the 2000 match-fixing scandal, died in a plane crash in 2002.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ewie Cronje Hansie Cronje
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp