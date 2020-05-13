STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'My heart did not want him to get out': Ex-Pakistan captain on watching Sachin Tendulkar bat

The 'Master Blaster' is the only cricketer to play 200 matches in the longest format and is also the highest run-getter in both ODIs and Tests.

Published: 13th May 2020

Sachin Tendulkar plays a shot. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

LAHORE:  Former Pakistan wicket-keeper Rashid Latif heaped praise on the legendary Sachin Tendulkar during an online video chat. Speaking about Tendulkar's passion for the game, Latif stated he was one-of-a-kind cricketer who made batting look really easy.

The 'Master Blaster' is the only cricketer to play 200 matches in the longest format and is also the highest run-getter in both ODIs and Tests. He is also the only batsman to score a century of tons -- 51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs.

"To feature in 200 Tests, cannot be the task of a mortal... (he has played) more than 400 ODIs. There have been many players in the past but Tendulkar's character is something different," Latif said in a video uploaded on Caught Behind YouTube channel.

"You won't find his name in any controversy, be it with the team management or with the youngsters. Be it any record book or any XI, Tendulkar's name will always be there.

"The difference between Tendulkar and others is that he is passionate about the game. There aren't many people who would give their life to the game and to his team," he added.

Latif also shared his experience of playing against Tendulkar during blockbuster India-Pakistan clashes of the past. Latif also conceded that despite Tendulkar playing for his team's arch-rivals, he loved to see him bat from behind the stumps.

"My heart didn't want him to get out when I used to keep. Whether it was Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting or Jacques Kallis, I always felt like getting them out while I was keeping," Latif said.

"Tendulkar's behaviour was unique. Even if I said something from behind, he never would respond or say something back, he just kept laughing."

