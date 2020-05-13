STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yuzvendra Chahal biggest joker, Jasprit Bumrah revelation on social media, says Virat Kohli

The India captain then referred to Chahal as the biggest joker while he also lauded pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for being so open about things during his social media interactions.

In this particular video, Kohli was seen interacting with kids on Star Sports' show 'Cricket Connected'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal gate crashed skipper Virat Kohli's special interaction with kids in a video uploaded on Team India's social media handle on Wednesday.

In this particular video, Kohli was seen interacting with kids on Star Sports' show 'Cricket Connected'. That is when Chahal appeared on the screen and the duo then had hilarious discussions about various things.

Chahal started off by saying a lot has already been said about him, to which Kohli said they have also spoken about the leg-spinner's Tik Tok videos. Kohli then goes on to ask Chahal about his new hairstyle. When the spinner replies he took help from his sister, Kohli said: "I think dogs were after you."

The India captain then referred to Chahal as the biggest joker while he also lauded pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for being so open about things during his social media interactions recently during the nationwide lockdown in place amid coronavirus pandemic.

"For me, definitely the biggest joker is Chahal. Next is Jasprit (Bumrah). He has been a revelation," Kohli said in the video.

"I never knew he would talk in details like this publicly. One on one he does it quite often but I never thought he would do so openly like this," he added.

In normal circumstances, Kohli would have been currently leading Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League but due to coronavirus pandemic the tournament stands indefinitely postponed.

