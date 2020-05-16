STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ashwin reveals how Dhoni boosted his confidence during 2013 Champions Trophy

Ashwin discusses how cricketers go through various ups and downs. Ashwin share insights around his mental strength that came to his rescue to stay strong.

R Ashwin

R Ashwin. (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Star Sports in partnership with MFORE launched a new series 'Mind Masters by MFORE. The first episode witnessed a plethora of cricketers sharing their thoughts on mental skills training through a video that included M.S. Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Mike Hussey, and many more. Special guests R. Ashwin and RJ Balaji shared their experience, adding insightful anecdotes to the topic.

Among legendary cricketers who spoke about the importance of Mind Skills training, former West Indies legend Brian Lara said for MFORE, "Talent is one thing, but one has to be mentally strong, which is a very important part of the game. I have worked on that part of the game more than anything else. So, for me, the key to be a top-class sportsperson you need to focus on mental strength."

Mind Masters on Star Sports 1 Tamil, this week has some exciting content for its viewers, as it will feature Ashwin along with former Indian cricketer Woorkeri Raman, discussing the importance of mental strength in the lives of sportspeople, especially in the lives of cricketers.

In the episode, Ashwin discusses how cricketers go through various ups and downs. Ashwin share insights around his mental strength that came to his rescue to stay strong especially, when he was made to sit on the bench during the 2011 WC, or the 2013 Champions Trophy and his highly criticized performance during IPL.

A key moment that helped Ashwin stay mentally tough was when Sachin Tendulkar boosted his morale, Ashwin said, "Sachin came up to me and said, you're bowling really well in the nets, bowl like this when you get your game as well."

Another incident where Ashwin spirit was lifted when Dhoni gave him confidence during the Champions Trophy of 2013, "Dhoni came and told me in the first game of the CT 2013 that I was bowling fantastic even though I didn't pick up a wicket."

The episode on Sunday will also feature Raman, former Indian cricketer and the current coach of Indian women's team. Raman will be sharing his insights on the initial struggles young cricketers face as they make the tough journey up the ranks, the rough patches every cricketer faces and how he keeps himself busy and mentally sharp.

