STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli reviews Anushka Sharma's Paatal Lok, says 'proud of my love for producing such a gripping series'

Anushka Sharma's web series Pataal Lok has been receiving great reviews for its gripping story and picturisation.

Published: 16th May 2020 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday heaped praises on actor-wife, Anushka Sharma, for producing a gripping series 'Pataal Lok'

India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday heaped praises on actor-wife, Anushka Sharma, for producing a gripping series 'Pataal Lok'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday heaped praises on actor-wife, Anushka Sharma, for producing a gripping series 'Pataal Lok' and called the series a 'masterpiece of storytelling, screenplay and tremendous acting'.

"Having watched the whole season of PAATAL LOK a while ago, I knew it's a masterpiece of story telling, screenplay and tremendous acting. Now having seen how people loved it too, just confirmed how I saw the show. Proud of my love @anushkasharma for producing such a gripping series and believing in her team along with our bhaiji @kans26 . Well done brother," Kohli wrote on Instagram.

The show stars actors Neeraj Kabi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Swastika Mukherjee, and Abhishek Bannerjee. Produced by Anushka's Clean Slate Films and created by Sudip Sharma, the edge of the seat thriller show is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Kohli would have been in action for Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) had the Indian Premier League (IPL) commenced from March 29. However, the tournament has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anushka Sharma Paatal Lok Virat Kohli
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp