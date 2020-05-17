STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Gautam Gambhir hits back at Shahid Afridi over Kashmir remark

Afridi had earlier said that it 'does not take a religious belief to feel the agony of Kashmiris...just a right heart at the right place.'

Published: 17th May 2020 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir hit back at former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi for the latter's comment on Kashmir recently.

"Pak has 7 lakh force backed by 20 Cr ppl says 16 yr old man @SAfridiOfficial. Yet begging for Kashmir for 70 yrs. Jokers like Afridi, Imran & Bajwa can spew venom against India & PM @narendramodi ji to fool Pak ppl but won't get Kashmir till judgment day! Remember Bangladesh?" said Gambhir in a tweet on Sunday.

Afridi had earlier said that it 'does not take a religious belief to feel the agony of Kashmiris...just a right heart at the right place.'

"Save Kashmir," Afridi said in a tweet on Friday.

Both former cricketers have been engaged in a long running war of words on topics ranging from politics to their own respective careers in cricket. It was ignited by Afridi's scathing remarks with respect to Gambhir in his autobiography.

A quote from the book emerged recently in which Afridi said that Gambhir is 'barely a character in the great scheme of cricket' and he 'behaves like he's a cross between Don Bradman and James Bond.' Afridi also said that Gambhir 'has no great records.'

"Someone who doesn't remember his age how will he remember my records! ok. Shahid Afridi let me remind you one: 2007 T20 WC final, Ind vs Pak Gambhir 75 off 54 balls vs Afridi 0 off 1 ball. Most important: We won the Cup. And yes, I've attitude towards liars, traitors & opportunists," Gambhir tweeted in reply.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shahid Afridi Kashmir remark Gautam Gambhir
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp