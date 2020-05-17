STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Rohit Sharma takes up Yuvraj Singh's 'keep it up' challenge and further nominates three teammates

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj had challenged Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit and Harbhajan Singh on popular social media platform Twitter to juggle a cricket ball with the side of a bat.

Rohit posted a video on his Twitter handle where the limited-overs vice-captain could be seen juggling the ball using the handle of his bat.

By IANS

MUMBAI: India opener Rohit Sharma on Sunday pledged his commitment to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic by completing Yuvraj Singh's social media challenge.

Rohit further nominated India teammates Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane.

"There you go @YUVSTRONG12! I'm committed to staying at home. I further nominate @ShreyasIyer15, @RishabhPant17 and @ajinkyarahane88 to innovate and commit to staying home," he captioned the post.

Yuvraj also vowed to stay at home as long as possible to ensure limiting the spread of coronavirus while juggling the ball. "In these challenging times, I am committed to staying at home to prevent the spread of #Covid19 and will #KeepItUp as long as it is required," he said in the caption to the video.

Former and current cricketers have been taking to their social media handles to keep connected with the fans since the sport came to a standstill in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

