Shane Warne made me look like a 'fool' during 2009 IPL: Virat Kohli

Kohli was doing an Instagram live session with India football skipper Sunil Chhetri and during the chat the latter played a rapid-fire round with Kohli.

Published: 18th May 2020 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Shane Warne (centre) bowls as Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Virat Kohli looks on during the IPL Twenty20 match. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India skipper Virat Kohli has revealed that former Australian spinner Shane Warne made him look like a fool during the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2009.

Chhetri asked Kohli: "You need three runs of the last ball, you can choose the bowler, I am giving you two options-- Shane Warne or Waqar Younis".

Kohli replied: "Firstly Shane Warne hardly bowled during the death overs and secondly I would believe in my ability to score off the yorkers bowled by Waqar Younis.

"Shane Warne made me look like a fool during IPL in 2009. I played him again in 2011 in Rajasthan, nothing significant happened there. He did not get me out, I did not score many runs against him. After the match he came up to me and said never say anything back to the bowler, but obviously I did not listen (laughs)," he added.

In the rapid fire round, Kohli named former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes as the best fielder at backward point.

Chhetri also asked Kohli about one innings he would have liked to play from the past.

To this question, Kohli replied: "Desert Storm, Tendulkar's semi-final innings of 140+ against Australia in Sharjah in 1998".

The comparisons between Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar keep growing and many have picked the current Indian skipper to break the records set by Tendulkar.

Tendulkar called time on his career after registering 100 international centuries, while Kohli has 70 centuries across all formats.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli picks Sachin Tendulkar's 'Desert Storm' as one knock he wishes he had played

Currently, Kohli is ranked at the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings while he is in the second place in Tests rankings.

