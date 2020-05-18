STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sri Lanka planning to resume cricket by hosting India, Bangladesh in July

By ANI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is planning to resume cricket in the country in July by hosting India and Bangladesh, only if both the respective boards approve the proposal.

"We have made inquiries from both the India and Bangladesh boards and are awaiting a response from them. As of now, those series haven't been postponed," ESPNcricinfo quoted SLC CEO Ashley de Silva as saying.

As of now, neither the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) nor the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have confirmed the tours, which will have to involve substantial logistical challenges, including having player quarantine measures in place, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Taking into account the restrictions on air travel and movement of people till May 31, the BCCI will wait further before organising a skill-based training camp for its contracted players," BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal said on Sunday.

BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said the board is in conversation with the SLC and they will ask players for their readiness before the confirmation of the tour.

"We have to look at travelling restrictions in Bangladesh, and the quarantine protocols in both countries. We are in discussion [with the SLC], so all the factors will come into play. We have to be mindful of the players' readiness, too, but that's going to happen. The players will get back to training, but we have to figure out other details about this tour."

However, within Sri Lanka itself, curfews have begun easing, and the SLC believes their mid-year series are viable. There are fewer than 500 active cases of the disease on the island - that number ha remained steady for roughly two weeks.

India was due to visit Sri Lanka in late June for three ODIs and three T20Is, followed by Bangladesh which was scheduled to play three Tests as part of the World Test Championship.

ALSO READ | Playing cricket in empty stadium like marriage without bride: Shoaib Akhtar

Sri Lanka has already postponed two home tours - a two-Test series against England, which may now take place in January next year, according to de Silva, as well as limited-overs series against South Africa.

