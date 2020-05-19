STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

In a first in Indian cricket, Kerala Cricket Association to hold online SGM on June 1

On Sunday, a mock meeting was held with more than thirty members on Google Meet which convinced the president of KCA Sajan Varghese to call a special general body meeting.

Published: 19th May 2020 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Sajan K Varghese

KCA president Sajan K Varghese

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: Setting an example on how to evolve and adapt to a crisis, the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) is finding innovative ways to work around the coronavirus crisis.

The KCA will become the first state cricket unit in the country to have an online special general body meeting when they meet virtually on June 1 at 10:30 am.

To conduct a meeting of such magnitude and significance virtually requires a lot of planning and execution, and the KCA has been preparing for it for the last few months.

On Sunday, they held a mock meeting with more than thirty members on Google Meet which convinced the president of KCA Sajan Varghese to call a special general body meeting.

There is a waiting period of ten days if the president decides to call an urgent special general body meeting and the cricketing body has decided to meet at the start of next month.

"We all know the circumstances which led us to take such a decision. The world is changing because of the pandemic and we have to adapt. We had to discuss a lot of cricketing matters and a lot of decisions are pending ahead of the new season and it was important that we didn't waste any more time. The mock meeting worked out well and that encouraged us to go ahead and set up the general body meeting. I think it is historic in some sense and we are confident it will be a success," said Varghese.

Interestingly, even though he has been carrying out his presidential duties after taking charge in March, he will be officially assuming the position during a video-conference meeting, which could be a first in itself.  

KCA secretary Sreejith Nair said that the sports body has got the necessary clearance to go ahead with the meeting.

"We can see that the Prime Minister is meeting the Chief Ministers through video conferences and even the Supreme Court is hearing cases through video conferences. There's no specific criterion that we have to meet in-person for a general body meeting and because of the COVID-19 situation, it is simply not possible. It is completely legitimate. This is going to be the norm going forward, at least until the situation gets better," said Nair.

KCA has also lined up online workshops for their curators, scorers and women cricketers in the coming days.

Earlier this month, the Athletics Federation of India had held its special general body meeting via video conference to become the first national sports federation in the country to do so.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Cricket Association KCA
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp