STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

BCCI unlikely to recruit CFO for time being

Once the BCCI had the democratic set up back in place and powers of treasurer restored, the post of CFO became redundant.

Published: 20th May 2020 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian cricket board is unlikely to hire a new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in near future even though Santosh Rangnekar resigned from the post six months back.

While BCCI CEO Rahul Johri was asked to take back his resignation and continue till the end of his tenure (2021), it is learnt that the top brass feels there is no immediate requirement of a CFO as the treasurer is their point person.

"The BCCI is unlikely to recruit a CFO any time soon. If you read the new constitution carefully, there is a mandatory provision for a Chief Executive Officer but there is no mention that you need to have a CFO," a senior BCCI official privy to the development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

It was Committee of Administrators (CoA) which had recruited Rangnekar and the move was seen as a deliberate ploy to undermine the then treasurer's authority.

Once the BCCI had the democratic set up back in place and powers of treasurer restored, the post of CFO became redundant.

It is unlikely that in the current situation when sporting bodies are under financial stress, the BCCI would employ another high-salaried executive.

"The current treasurer Arun Dhumal is hands on and if he needs help, the CEO at times can double up and do the job of CFO if need be."

With BCCI's apparel sponsorship deal with sports giants Nike ending soon, the Board will soon float tender for fresh sponsorship.

During a recent apex council meeting, it was decided that a RFP (Request For Proposal) or tender will be floated soon to decide on the next apparel sponsors.

Those in the know of things said that in the current economic climate, the BCCI would find it difficult to grab a whopping deal.

The BCCI also believes that a transparent tender process would give them a chance to have a good deal instead of a renegotiation.

Nike came in as sponsors way back in 2006 and in 2016, the deal, pegged at Rs 370 crore, was renewed for five years.

The contract ends on September 30 this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BCCI Chief Financial Officer
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp