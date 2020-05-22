STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ian Chappell feels well-paid Australian cricketers should pick domestic competitions over cash-rich IPL

There is speculation that the 13th IPL, which was suspended indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, might be conducted in October-November if the T20 World Cup in Australia is postponed.

Published: 22nd May 2020 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Former skipper Ian Chappell feels the top Australian cricketers are obliged to give priority to the country's domestic competitions over the cash-rich IPL as their financial needs are well taken care of by Cricket Australia.

As many as 13 Australian cricketers currently have lucrative deals with IPL franchises with premier fast bowler Pat Cummins fetching a whopping 15.5 crores contract from Kolkata Knight Riders, making him the most expensive foreign player in the league.

There is speculation that the 13th IPL, which was suspended indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, might be conducted in October-November if the T20 World Cup in Australia is postponed.

If that happens, it will also put the IPL in collision with Australia's domestic season, including the Sheffield Shield and One-Day Cup.

"The top players are looked after very well by Cricket Australia these days, so I think there's an obligation there," Chappell told Wide World of Sports.

"I could mount a case more for a peripheral player who doesn't earn a lot of money in Australia; if the bulk of his income is going to come from the IPL, well that's something I would have some sympathy for if I was a CA board member.

"But the top players are well paid, and that argument doesn't hold any water.

Their obligation should be to Australia," he added.

Several Australian cricketers, including Cummins and David Warner, have expressed their keenness to play in the IPL if it is held this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ian Chappell IPL Australian cricketers T20 World Cup
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp