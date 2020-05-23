Four Indians but no Virat Kohli or Cheteshwar Pujara in Brad Hogg's current World Test XI

By IANS

SYDNEY: Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has picked four Indians in his current world Test XI.

Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Mohammad Shami were the players from Team India who made a cut in Hogg's team. However, it was suprising to see that neither Virat Kohli nor Cheteshwar Pujara could find a spot in the team.

"Everyone will ask why is Virat Kohli not in this team?" Hogg said in a video posted in his YouTube channel. "But if you look at his last 15 Test innings, only four times he has gone over 31 (runs). That's why Virat Kohli is not my Test team this year."

"Rohit Sharma's a bit lucky to find a place in this XI. He's averaged over 90 but has played Test cricket only in India. But I love the way that he's so relaxed, just pushes the ball through the off side and also works the ball off his legs" he added while speaking about Rohit.

The former left-arm chinaman picked Proteas wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock as captain of the team.

Apart from the four Indians, the other players who found a spot in the team are Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Babar Azam, Pat Cummins, Neil Wagner and Nathan Lyon.

Brad Hogg's current world Test XI:

Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Babar Azam, Ajinkya Rahane, Quinton De Kock (c/wk), Pat Cummins, Mohammad Shami, Neil Wagner, Nathon Lyon.