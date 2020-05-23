STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

No commitment on tours: BCCI

Awaiting updates on travel & other regulations, board unwilling to speculate on playing in SL or SA in coming months

Published: 23rd May 2020 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

BCCI President-designate Sourav Ganguly addresses the media at Cricket Association of Bengal in Kolkata Tuesday Oct. 15 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

Sourav Ganguly (Photo | PTI)

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As speculation rises over India’s cricket calendar after the pandemic, the BCCI maintains that it has made no commitment to anybody, nor has it lined up any overseas tour. It is working on a set of standard operative procedures (SOP) and is in no hurry to restart activities. At the moment, there is no chance of even net practice anywhere in the country barring a few districts of Andhra Pradesh.

With all the cricket boards set to suffer losses, several of them want bilateral series or short tri-nation events featuring big teams like India, Australia and England. The Indian team is in demand because of the revenue a tour by Virat Kohli’s team ensures for the host nation. The BCCI is willing to pay heed to some of these requests, but not before getting clarity on travel and visa regulations in the post-COVID world.

“The BCCI understands the situation and would like to help out other boards,” said treasurer Arun Dhumal. “But this has to be seen in light of the Future Tours Programme (FTP) and ICC events that are already planned. In between, if we can accommodate others, we will give it a thought. At the moment, there is no clarity even about the T20 World Cup. So what can we say about requests from other countries? It will all depend on the situation.”

Before the T20 World Cup scheduled in Australia in October-November, the Indian team was to tour Sri Lanka in July. The board of the island nation wants to make it a T20 tri-series, with Bangladesh as the third team. The South African board has also requested the BCCI to send the team over for a T20 series in August. The BCCI is still to take a call on these.

“The Sri Lanka series is part of the FTP. And the South African board approached us some time back, before the outbreak. We told them we would look into it. It’s not possible to say yes or no right now. We still don’t know what the travel situation will be and what kind of visa restrictions will be in place,” said Dhumal.

The official didn’t sound too hopeful about a short series though. “It was linked to India’s tour of Zimbabwe. Now, we aren’t sure of the Zimbabwe series. We also have to see what the situation at the time is. If players have to be quarantined for 15 days after going somewhere and for as many days after coming back, then a short series may not be a good idea,” he said.

According to Dhumal, the BCCI is more concerned about safe return of cricket than exploring possibilities of where the team can play. “First and foremost, we have to be 100 per cent sure that our players are safe and healthy. Then only will we let cricket resume. Nothing will compromise the safety of players.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BCCI T20 World Cup coronavirus
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp