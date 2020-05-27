STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Australia pacer Pat Cummins throws weight behind IPL in October if T20 World Cup is postponed

The T20 World Cup is slated to take place in Australia in October and November, but due to the coronavirus pandemic the global tournament is in doubt.

Published: 27th May 2020 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

Australia pacer Pat Cummins

Australia pacer Pat Cummins (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SYDNEY: Star Australia pacer Pat Cummins said on Wednesday that the Indian Premier League (IPL) would be a "great fit" if the T20 World Cup is postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"That would be nice ... the IPL would be a great fit," Cummins told reporters here as quoted by wwos.nine.com.au.

"(It's) T20, brings together the best players in the world... it would be great for cricket.

"You have millions and millions around the world watching that format and I'm sure this year could potentially be even more after a long break off cricket," said Cummins who was roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a whopping Rs 15.5 crores.

"There's a lot of reasons why I want it to go ahead, but the main one is it's a great tournament," added the 27-year old No.1 ranked Test bowler.

IANS had earlier reported that the BCCI is looking at a end-September to early-November window for the cash-rich league.

It is expected that a decision on the T20 World Cup will be taken when the International Cricket Council's board holds a tele-conference meeting on Thursday.

The 13th edition of the IPL has been postponed for the time being due the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought the world to a standstill.

