Four factors against T20 World Cup in 2020

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fate of the T20 World Cup and initiating the process of electing the next chairman will be on the agenda when the ICC Board meets over a tele-conference on Thursday. Sourav Ganguly will represent BCCI in the panel made up of heads of the 12 Test-playing boards, ICC chairman Shashank Manohar and five others including ICC CEO Manu Sawhney.

Scheduled to be held in October-November in seven venues in Australia, the T20 World Cup looks uncertain. There are reasons and voices in favour of postponing it to 2022. Whether the decision is taken at this meeting has to be seen.

First, ICC is concerned about the logistical and practical challenges of staging the T20 World Cup this year. It requires travel clearance from 16 national governments and it’s difficult to foresee the situation a couple of months onwards in several countries, including India. Then comes the question of quarantining the teams before the tournament.

Second, it’s unlikely that there would be spectators inside the stadia if the T20 World Cup is held this year. This means no money from gate receipts for Cricket Australia (CA). Proceeds from ticket sales in ICC events go to the host board and playing behind closed doors would result in substantial losses for CA, which is going through a severe cash crunch.

Third, no T20 World Cup opens a window for bilateral series. These are more lucrative propositions for the boards because they can earn from their TV right deals when they organise such games on home soil. IPL, too, benefits them considering that the boards earn 20 per cent of what players under them get from franchises.

Fourth, holding the event in 2022 will not affect ICC commercially. It has sold TV rights for its events from 2015-23. Rescheduling the T20 World Cup to 2022 would mean the tournament remains in the same eight-year cycle. The boards will get a share of ICC’s profits, no matter if the event is held in 2020 or 2022.

“It seems difficult, although it’s for the ICC to decide,” opined BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal. “Among other things, Cricket Australia have to see what they will get out of it in case there is no gate money at the event. Would they take safety precautions, arrange quarantine facilities and do everything else if they don’t get anything out of it?”

No ICC candidate yet

It has been learnt that BCCI is still to finalise whether it will field its own candidate or support someone in the election for ICC chairman. Manohar’s term gets over in July and England’s Colin Graves is tipped to replace him. As of now, BCCI doesn’t have a candidate. Given the time remaining, it is unlikely that the board will field one.