India coach Ravi Shastri turns 58: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli lead birthday wishes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Cricket fraternity on Wednesday turned to social media to extend wishes to India head coach Ravi Shastri on his 58th birthday.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, India captain Virat Kohli and Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane were among those who wished Shastri on his special day.

"Happy Birthday Ravi! Wishing you a great life ahead. Have fond memories of playing with you for India and Mumbai," tweeted Tendulkar who has played with Shastri during the Little Master's initial days.

Kohli uploaded a picture of himself and veteran wicket-keeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni, sharing a light moment with Shastri, and his tweet read: "Many seem confident but only few are brave. Happy birthday Ravi bhai. God bless. #throwback."

Rahane too shared a picture with Shastri and wrote on his Twitter handle: "Wishing you lots of happiness and a very happy birthday Ravi bhai. Have a good one and see you soon!"

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also took to social media to wish Shastri and his post read: "Happy Birthday senior. Have a great day. Best wishes cheers."

India's Test specialist batsman Cheteshwar Pujara too shared a photo of him and Shastri on Twitter, captioning: "Wish you a very happy birthday @RaviShastriOfc bhai, hope you have an amazing year ahead."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan kept his wish tongue-in-cheek, saying: "Happy birthday @RaviShastriOfc.. Hope the wine (using an emoji) is flowing nicely."

India pacer Mohammed Shami wrote: "Wishing you a beautiful day with good health and happiness forever. Happy birthday!"

Fast bowler Umesh Yadav also took to social media to wish Shastri. "Wishing you a very happy birthday @RaviShastriOfc bhai. May you have a great day."

Out-of-favour India batsman Suresh Raina wrote: "Happy Birthday @RaviShastriofc. Have a good one Ravi bhai."

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav uploaded a picture of himself and Dhoni with Shastri and wrote: "Happy Birthday @RaviShastriOfc Sir. Wishing you joy and happiness. Stay blessed."

Team India's chairman of selectors Sunil Joshi also wished Shastri and his tweet read: "Wishing the head of Indian men's cricket team, @RaviShastriOfc a very happy birthday. Stay safe stay healthy."

Shastri played 80 Tests and 150 ODIs for the country, scoring 3,830 and 3,108 runs respectively in the two formats. He was also a fine spinner as he scalped 151 and 129 wickets in Tests and ODIs respectively.

Shastri was also part of the Indian team that created history in England by lifting the 1983 World Cup.

While donning the hat of a commentator after pulling down curtains over his illustrious cricket career, Shastri lent his voice to two of the most iconic moments in Indian cricket history - 2007 WT20 win and 2011 World Cup victory.

Shastri is currently in his second stint as head coach of Team India and his contract expires after the 2021 T20 World Cup.