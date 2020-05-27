STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will play any tournament in which KKR is carrying a team: West Indies spinner Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine has been playing for KKR since 2012 and has represented the TKR, a team that plays in the CPL and is owned by KKR's parent company.

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine

NEW DELHI: West Indies spinner Sunil Narine said that he would be willing to play for any team in the world that is owned by Kolkata Knight Riders.

Narine has been playing for KKR since 2012 and has represented the Trinbago Knight Riders, a team that plays in the Caribbean Premier League and is owned by KKR's parent company.

"Any tournament (where) KKR is carrying a team in, I would love to be a part of it. The money does not matter. Once they are there, I would love to be a part of that team," Narine told KKR's website www.kkr.in.

"The way they welcome you in India, with arms wide open. It's like they already know you as a human being - what you don't like, what you like. They try to make you comfortable. Every year, when I am leaving for India (for the IPL), it's like I am leaving for my second home."

Narine said that playing in the IPL is the closest it gets for him to playing at home. "The closest thing to feeling at home playing in the CPL, is the IPL. To me it's not just friendships, it's like a family. (I am) missing the excitement of the IPL, the fans, the loved ones watching you perform. Whether it is 4 o'clock in the morning (in Trinidad), or 12 o'clock, they (are always) looking forward, that's something I'm missing a lot," he said.

