India's Down Under tour in October as Cricket Australia releases schedule

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Ending weeks of speculation, Cricket Australia on Thursday confirmed that India will make the trip Down Under starting October this year for an assignment comprising four Tests, ODIs as well as T20 Internationals.

Cricket Australia announced its summer schedule, which will begin with the tour of Zimbabwe from August 9.

India will tour the country for a T20 series, which will begin on October 11 at Brisbane followed by matches on October 14 and 17.

Virat Kohli's men will then return for a four-Test series, beginning on December 3 at Brisbane, and it will be followed by a three-match ODI series.

"We know that circumstances or events beyond our control could mean that the final schedule potentially may look different to the one released today, but we'll be doing everything we can to get as much international cricket in as possible this summer," Kevin Roberts, Cricket Australia CEO, said in a statement.

"We will communicate any changes to the schedule if or when they are required," he added.