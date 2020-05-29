STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Cricket Australia chief explains why Perth missed out on hosting India Test

The four Tests of the much-anticipated series will be played at Gabba, Adelaide Oval, MCG and the SCG respectively starting December 3.

Published: 29th May 2020 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

A general view of the Perth Stadium on December 13, 2018, ahead of the second cricket Test match between Australia and India. (Photo | AFP)

A general view of the Perth Stadium on December 13, 2018, ahead of the second cricket Test match between Australia and India. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

MELBOURNE: Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts has explained the board's decision regarding Perth Stadium not being awarded the hosting rights for an India Test during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy scheduled to be played later this year.

The four Tests of the much-anticipated series will be played at Gabba, Adelaide Oval, MCG and the SCG respectively starting December 3.

Roberts stated that Brisbane had only hosted two high-profile matches recently as compared to Perth's four and that is why Gabba got the nod for a match in the next India series.

"If Perth received the India Test (this year), it would mean that Perth would have hosted two England Tests and two India Tests over the eight-year cycle for a total of four ... whereas Brisbane would have only hosted two," Roberts told reporters as per The West Australian.

"So that would have created an imbalance over the cycle of the Future Tours Programme.

"And in the national interest and ensuring we take high-profile Test matches to cricket fans in Queensland, it was a more well-balanced solution. Assuming, of course, that we could get full crowds in play, that's when this schedule was determined," he added.

"The more balanced solution was to play the India Test in Brisbane, meaning over the eight-year cycle it would see Perth hosting three Tests against India and England and Brisbane also hosting three Tests against India and England."

Earlier, Western Australian Cricket Association (WACA) chairman Tuck Waldron had expressed his displeasure and said 'it is a kick in the guts to WA' after missing out on hosting a match against one of the best teams in world cricket currently.

"I'm really disappointed in this decision, I think it is the wrong decision. I just can't understand why they'd make that decision," Waldron told reporters in Perth on Thursday as per cricket.com.au.

"It's a kick in the guts to WA, to all our cricket-loving people and to our WACA members.

"When you've got one of the best stadiums in the world and the second-best cricket venue in the world, the time-slots back to India for TV, etcetera; to me it's a no-brainer," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cricket Australia Kevin Roberts Perth Stadium
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp