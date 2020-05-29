STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Test is best for England fast bowler Mark Wood

An expanded training group of up to 45 players is due to be named on Friday, with the 18 bowlers already invited back for individual sessions soon to be joined by batsmen and wicketkeepers.

Published: 29th May 2020 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

England seamer Mark Wood. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: World Cup-winning fast bowler Mark Wood would opt for a place in England's Test side if a congested schedule means they have to field entirely separate squads this season following the coronavirus outbreak.

An expanded training group of up to 45 players is due to be named on Friday, with the 18 bowlers already invited back for individual sessions soon to be joined by batsmen and wicketkeepers.

Despite the pandemic delaying the start of their home season, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) still plans to stage a full international programme that includes three-Test series against West Indies and Pakistan as well as limited-overs internationals against Australia and Ireland.

The ECB previously said its "worst-case" scenario, with no cricket played, could mean a 380 million pound ($469 million) hole in its finances.

But with several months of the season wiped out, England may still need to field separate red and white-ball squads in order for players to have sufficient time for training and recovery.

Wood was a member of the England side that won last year's World Cup but the Durham quick would still rather play Test cricket.

The 30-year-old's career has been blighted by ankle injuries, meaning he has played just 15 Tests since a 2015 debut against New Zealand at Lord's.

But the last of those, against South Africa at Johannesburg in January saw him return Test-best match figures of nine for 100 and Wood is keen to carry on from where he left off at the Wanderers ground.

"I love playing for England in any format, I'm passionate about playing for England, but with my last Test match where I did so well I'd love to try and keep my position," Wood told Sky's Cricket Show.

"Coming off a man-of-the-match performance I'd love to keep my spot and keep that momentum going," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mark Wood England coronavirus
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp