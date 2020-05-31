STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ishant Sharma reveals why he went after Steve Smith in 2017

Virat Kohli isn't bothered if his players get aggressive and all he demands is good cricket, the senior Indian pacer said.

Published: 31st May 2020 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Indian skipper Virat Kohli with bowler Ishant Sharma. (File | PTI)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli with bowler Ishant Sharma. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: He has been phenomenal in the last few years and India pacer Ishant Sharma simply believes that it has to do with him "enjoying his cricket".

The 31-year-old, who is India's senior-most cricketer in the current set-up with 97 Tests, said that he wouldn't probably like to sledge Steve Smith during the next tour of Australia, unlike the 2017 home series game in Bengaluru where his facial expression became a meme.

"I am in that phase of my career where I am enjoying my cricket and more I enjoy, better it is. I will take more wickets and win matches for the team unless you guys want to provoke me and get me banned," Ishant, known for his dry sense of humour, said.

He was speaking to teammate Mayank Agarwal during a podcast, 'Open Nets with Mayank', and aired by bcci.tv.

When Agarwal asked about his now-famous facial gesture to the former Australian captain, the senior speedster said that the sole aim was to upset Smith's rhythm.

"I was trying to upset Steve Smith's rhythm. We knew if we could get that wicket, we would have a better chance of winning. Virat doesn't mind aggression. He is an aggressive captain and only thing he will tell is 'just get me the wicket but make sure you don't get banned'".

Ishant, who was a part of the pace quartet during the 2018-19 historic series win in Australia, still cherishes the feat.

"I have been on for tours to Australia (since 2007-08) and I know how tough it is. Having heard all these years that we don't win in Australia, you have that eagerness and urge to win."

A dogged tail-ender, Ishant got his maiden Test fifty in Kingston last year and by his own admission, he never let opener KL Rahul forget his feat.

Agarwal cheekily asked him, "You have taken batting seriously?" Pat came the reply, "Because of you guys. You guys poke me so much that I thought I would rather commit suicide than listen to you people."

As Agarwal burst out laughing, the senior India pacer went on, "Ask KL (Rahul) how he felt (about his half-century).

He must have thought that if I score a hundred, he (KL) might have to jump off the balcony.

" "KL scored some 25-odd (13) and was telling me 'Son, if you score more than me, I will do this and that and I said 'abe ruk jaa yaar' (please hold on).

And then I came back (scoring 57) and told him about what should have been his back-lift and technique and he would tell me 'now stop it'.

"It was the first time while batting my gloves were soaked in sweat," he said, leading to another round of laughter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ishant Sharma Test cricket Steve Smith India vs Australia Virat Kohli
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp