MS Dhoni is sleep talking about PUBG these days: Wife Sakshi

Sakshi Dhoni was doing an Instagram live session on the official handle of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings.

Published: 31st May 2020 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)

CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Sakshi Dhoni, wife of wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni on Sunday said that the former India skipper is addicted to the uber-popular game 'PUBG' and now he even talks about it during his sleep.

Sakshi Dhoni was doing an Instagram live session on the official handle of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and it was then that she was asked what the former India skipper is up to these days.

During the interaction, she also revealed the love MS Dhoni has for his bikes as well.

"He has got a thinking brain, it does not rest. When he plays video games, it helps him divert his mind, which is a good thing. Nowadays PUBG has encroached my bed. Mahi is sleep talking about PUBG these days," Sakshi said during the interaction.

"Mahi has 9 bikes. He opened them up, he bought parts and assembled them. He was assembling a bike and fully assembled it and he forgot to put one part and the next day he had to open the bike and he had do it all over again," she added.

Thirty-eight-year-old Dhoni has been currently enjoying some time away from the game. He last played competitive cricket during the 2019 World Cup.

Dhoni had to face criticism for his slow batting approach during India's matches in the high-profile game.

This year, Dhoni did not find a place for himself in the BCCI's centrally contracted players list.

The board had released the list of central contract list of players for the period from October 2019 to September 2020.

Dhoni is the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy). Under his leadership, India also managed to attain the number one ranking in Test cricket.

He would have been leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) if the Indian Premier League (IPL) had commenced from March 29.

However, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

