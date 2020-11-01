STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed star as Pakistan defeat Zimbabwe in second ODI

In the end, Babar Azam (77*) and Iftikhar Ahmed (16*) took Pakistan over the line by six wickets with 88 balls to spare.

Pakistani spinner Iftikhar Ahmed, right, celebrates after taking the wicket of Zimbabwe's batsman Tendai Chisoro.

By ANI

RAWALPINDI: Babar Azam's 77-run knock and Iftikhar Ahmed's five-wicket haul helped Pakistan to defeat Zimbabwe by six wickets in the second ODI of the three-match series here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

With this win, Pakistan have now gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chasing 207, Pakistan got off to a good start as openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abid Ali put on 68 runs for the first wicket. However, Zimbabwe came back in the 11th over as Tendai Chisoro dismissed Ali (22).

Babar Azam then joined Imam in the middle and the duo put on 32 runs for the second wicket, but this partnership came to an end in the 17th over as Chisoro sent Imam (49) back to the pavilion. Haider Ali then put together a quickfire stand of 37 runs with Azam, but this stand was also cut short as Haider Ali (29) was dismissed by Sean Williams, reducing Pakistan to 137/3 in the 22nd over.

Earlier, Iftikhar Ahmed's five-wicket haul helped Pakistan to bundle out Zimbabwe for just 206 runs.

Opting to bat first, Zimbabwe got off to a bad start as the side lost its first three wickets with just 59 runs on the board. Chamu Chibhabha (6), Craig Ervine (3), and Brian Chari (25) all failed to leave a mark with the bat in hand.

Brendan Taylor and Sean Williams then got together at the crease and the duo put on 61 runs for the fourth wicket, however, Pakistan came back into the match as Ahmed dismissed Taylor (36) in the 26th over, reducing Zimbabwe to 120/4.

Sean Williams held one end up, but he kept on losing partners at the other end. Williams eventually played a knock of 75 runs, but he was also sent back to the pavilion in the 38th over and Zimbabwe was eventually bowled out in the 46th over.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 208/4 (Babar Azam 77*, Imam-ul-Haq 49, Tendai Chisoro 2-49) defeat Zimbabwe 206/10 (Sean Williams 75, Brendan Taylor 36, Iftikhar Ahmed 5-40) by six wickets.

