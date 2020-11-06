Gautam Gambhir goes into self-isolation after COVID-19 case at home

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has gone into self-isolation, awaiting a COVID-19 test result, after revealing that someone at his home has contracted the virus.

The World Cup-winning former batsman is currently a Lok Sabha MP from East Delhi.

"Due to a case at home, I have been in isolation awaiting my COVID test result. Urge everyone to follow all guidelines & not take this lightly. Stay safe!"," Gambhir tweeted.

The 39-year-old represented India in 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20 Internationals.

He made his foray into politics ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 by joining the Bhartiya Janata Party.

Delhi recorded over 6,700 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the infection tally in the city to over 4.16 lakh with 66 more fatalities, the highest in around four months.