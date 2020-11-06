IPL 13: Shane Bond terms Bumrah 'best T20 fast bowler in the world'

By ANI

DUBAI: Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah, terming the pacer as the "best T20 fast bowler in the world".

Mumbai Indians secured a spot in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after thrashing Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in Qualifier 1 here at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. Bumrah, who is the Purple Cap holder, conceded just 14 runs from his four overs and picked four wickets.

"Jasprit, it's a privilege to watch. The best T20 fast bowler in the world go about his work," Bond said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on Twitter.

Bond also praised Trent Boult saying that "I've loved working with Trent since 2012. We've seen him at his very best and I was very excited to have him in our team. Because I know what a devastating bowler he can be and he has done that through this tournament for us."

Sent to bat first, Mumbai Indians had put up a total of 200 runs on the board with Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan scoring 51 and 55* respectively. Also, Hardik Pandya played an unbeaten knock of 37 runs off just 14 balls.

Chasing the target, Delhi Capitals got off to a very poor start as their first three batsmen -- Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, and Ajinkya Rahane -- went back to the pavilion on a duck. Delhi Capitals only managed to score 143 runs with Marcus Stoinis being the highest run-getter from the team, playing a knock of 65 runs.

Bond is also impressed with his team's batting performance and said: "We are an intimidating batting line-up. You sit in the shed and it is just relentless. At 100/4, you felt that turn in the momentum. Delhi fought really hard through the middle of the innings and got themselves well back into the game. If they'd had a little bit more luck or perhaps been a little bit more accurate, we would have been under pressure at the back end."

Reflecting on his performance, Yadav said: "They have given me unbelievable freedom to express myself whenever I go to bat. And whatever the situation is, whether it is 10/1 or 50 or no loss. So, I just went out, expressed myself, and just played the way I play."