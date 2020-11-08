STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

'Will miss chacha ki comedy': Virender Sehwag reacts as Donald Trump loses to Joe Biden

Biden, the former two-term vice president and a Senate veteran, on Saturday won the US Presidential elections to become the 46th President of the country.

Published: 08th November 2020 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Virender Sehwag

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag (File photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was once again at his witty best as he reacted to the US election results in which Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden defeated incumbent president Donald Trump.

"Apne waale same hi hain. Will miss Chacha ki Comedy," Sehwag said in a tweet along with a picture of Trump.

Biden, the former two-term vice president and a Senate veteran, on Saturday won the US Presidential elections to become the 46th President of the country. Kamala Harris will be the next vice president, the first woman and the first person of colour to hold the office.

Meanwhile, other sportspersons around the world also reacted to the result:

"President Elect Joe Biden and Madam Vice President Kamala Harris congrats!!! #46 LFG," tweeted American footballer Megan Rapinoe.

NBA superstar LeBron James tweeted a video of himself smoking a victory cigar alongside a link to More Than A Vote, a campaign he had headlined to harness the power of black voters.

James also posted a photo of one of the most famous moments of his glittering career, when he pulled off a spectacular block of Andre Iguodala during the 2016 NBA finals. However, in Saturday's tweet he had superimposed Biden's head on his body with Trump as Iguodala.

"Joe Biden is projected as the next US President. However VAR are reviewing it," tweeted English footballer Gary Lineker.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virender Sehwag US election results Donald Trump Joe Biden
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp