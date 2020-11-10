STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rashid Khan to return to Sussex for 2021 T20 Blast

Rashid's both previous appearances in T20 blast have seen Sussex advance to the knockout stages.

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan (File Photo | AFP)

By IANS

LONDON: Sussex have re-signed star Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan for next year's T20 Blast competition.

The world's number one T20I bowler, who has had two stints with Sussex, recently concluded his IPL 2020 campaign with SunRisers Hyderabad in which he ended up taking 20 wickets in 16 appearances at a staggering economy rate of just 5.37 runs per over.

The leg-spinner was set to play for Sharks T20 skipper Luke Wright's side again this year, but it was mutually agreed he would miss the competition due to his overlapping commitments in the Caribbean Premier League and Indian Premier League.

"I am really happy to be heading back to Sussex for the 2021 Blast," said Khan in a statement. "Ever since my arrival on the South Coast in 2018, it has felt like a home away from home for me. I look forward to seeing everyone in 2021 and really hope we will be back playing in front of our loyal supporters soon," he added.

Rashid's both previous appearances in T20 blast have seen Sussex advance to the knockout stages. He's claimed 24 wickets in 18 innings for the club, at an impressive economy of 6.97.

Sussex T20 head coach James Kirtley said: "To secure the services of Rashid next season is amazing. He would be on any team's wish list around the world, so for Sussex to have him playing next year is awesome. We endeavour to keep the worldwide profile high of our T20 team and Rash is one of the best performing and well-known players in the game."

