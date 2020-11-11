WBBL finals to be played under lights for the first time

By ANI

MELBOURNE: Cricket Australia on Wednesday confirmed that the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) finals series will be played in evening prime time at North Sydney Oval, marking the first time in tournament history that both semi-Finals and the final will be played under lights.

The matches will be held on November 25, 26 and 28. The move to an evening prime time finals series will take the WBBL to more Australian viewers than ever before in just the tournament's second season in a standalone format.

It will also be a fitting end to a record-breaking rebel WBBL|06 season, which has been successfully hosted in a bio-secure hub Sydney amid COVID-19 outbreak.

More regular season matches were broadcast this season than ever before, with ratings highlights including a reach of over one million viewers for last Sunday's match between the Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars.

"The move to a full prime time Finals series is another major leap in the evolution of the rebel WBBL. As we pass the half way mark of our second standalone season, we are delighted to confirm that the pinnacle events of our season will be taken live into homes around the country at a family friendly time," Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia's Head of Big Bash Leagues, said in an official statement.

"This announcement is a testament to the outstanding work of our clubs and the League who have delivered a safe and successful tournament thus far. We thank the NSW Government for recognising this and rewarding our loyal fans in Sydney," he added.