STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

ICC confirms 2021 T20 World Cup stays in India as per schedule

The tournament will also feature its newest qualified member Papua New Guinea besides Namibia, Netherlands, Oman and Scotland.
 

Published: 12th November 2020 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

ICC

International Cricket Council logo used for representational purpose only. (File Picture | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that the next T20 World Cup will be held in India as per original plans. The 16-team tournament is scheduled for October-November next year.

Apart from Test playing nations Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies, the tournament will also feature its newest qualified member Papua New Guinea besides Namibia, Netherlands, Oman and Scotland.

"As of now, the original plan to hold the tournament in India stays in place," said an ICC spokesperson.

Back-to-back editions of the T20 World Cup were supposed to be held in Australia in 2020, and India in 2021. However, due to Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 edition was postponed to 2022 with the 2021 edition staying in India as per the original schedule.

The ICC had, in August, confirmed that this year's T20 World Cup will be held in Australia in 2022.

India had hosted the previous T20 World Cup, back in 2016 which was won by West Indies.

The sport's governing body has said that it will take necessary precautions for Covid-19 if the crisis does not abate.

"The BCCI will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the health and safety of everyone concerned in this showpiece event is taken care of. In these times of pandemic when there are severe restrictions, the BCCI believes in the policy of innovating and adapting, and I am confident that we will overcome every challenge," said BCCI secretary Jay Shah as per an ICC media release.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
International Cricket Council T20 world cup
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp