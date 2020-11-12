TNCA to start Ranji Trophy preparatory camp from next week

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHEENAI: First-class cricketers in Tamil Nadu were a frustrated lot, as they could not practise for several months due to the pandemic. Even after the government gave the nod for sportpersons to train for national and international events, most cricketers could not train due to safety fears. Only a handful worked out at Chepauk for a while.

Now that the situation has improved, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) wants to start its Ranji Trophy preparatory camp next week. Players and members of support staff have been informed that the camp will start after Diwali.

"The players wanted to start preparations before the Ranji season. So we decided to have the pre-season camp from next week," said a TNCA source.

The association is yet to finalise the duration of the camp.

"From Monday we will have Covid-19 tests for the players and support staff. About 41 players will take part in the camp. Once all the tests are done and we get the results, the camp will start. Duration is yet to be decided. But the camp will be held at Chepauk,'' added the source.

Many players have been training at indoor facilities in the city. R Ashwin trained for a while at his academy before going to the UAE for IPL.

Other than taking the help of personal trainers, players have also been training at home following the programme devised for them. KB Arun Karthik, who has moved back to Tamil Nadu from Pondicherry, and Sandeep Warrier, who has taken a no objection certificate from Kerala to play for Tamil Nadu, will be part of the camp.