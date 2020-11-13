Former BCCI office-bearer tests COVID-19 positive in Dubai

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the end, another Indian tested positive for COVID-19 in the UAE. He is a former BCCI office-bearer, who had flown to Dubai along with an official of an affiliated state unit to watch the Indian Premier League final played on Tuesday.

The BCCI had invited its Apex Council members and representatives from all state units for the summit clash. They were provided business class air tickets (to and fro) and accommodation.

Asked about the news of him contracting the virus, this former BCCI office-bearer responded in the affirmative but didn't divulge much. "I am perfect and fine," was his reply, when questioned on the course of action and protocols to be followed by an infected person in the UAE.

The state unit official, who accompanied the former BCCI office-bearer, confirmed the development and said they will stay in Dubai for a few more days. "He is asymptomatic. I am with him and we will return together once he tests negative."

However, there was no comment from BCCI in this regard. The person concerned and the state unit official had left for Dubai via New Delhi on November 8. Going by the original schedule, they were expected to fly back on Wednesday.

All those who went to Dubai on the BCCI's invitation had to board the flight with a negative certificate. They were tested at Dubai airport on arrival and allowed to move out of their hotel rooms after returning a negative result. A day before flying back, they were tested again. It is understood that this former BCCI official tested positive on the last test.