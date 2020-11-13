STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli probably the best player I've seen in my life, says Australia head coach Justin Langer

Team India will then begin the title defence of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with the pink-ball Test in Adelaide from December 17.

Published: 13th November 2020 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

India's Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)

India's Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SYDNEY: Australia head coach Justin Langer has heaped praise on Virat Kohli, saying the talismanic batsman is "probably the best player" he has seen in his life, adding that the absence of the Indian skipper will have an impact on the upcoming Test series.

"Virat Kohli is probably the best player I've ever seen in my life for so many reasons, not only batting but his energy and passion for the game, the way he fields," Langer told reporters on Friday by video conference.

"I cannot believe he displays the energy he does in everything he does and I've got so much respect for him. I've also got respect for him in the sense that he's made this decision (to return for the birth)," he added.

Kohli's wife, actor Anushka Sharma, is due for delivery in January and the batting mainstay will return to India after the conclusion of the first Test against Australia to be played at the Adelaide Oval from December 17. However, he will take part in the limited-overs series, which consist of three ODIs and as many T20Is.

"He's a human being like all of us... if I was giving advice to any of my players I would always say never, ever miss the birth of your children because it is one of the great things you'll ever do," said the Australia head coach.

"Of course it will have an impact (his absence), but we also know that India beat us last time (in 2018-19). They're a very, very good team, we cannot get complacent for a second with or without Virat," he added.

Meanwhile, off-spinner Nathan Lyon wants to make the most of his one crack at Kohli this summer and "get him out cheaply" in the only Test the Indian skipper will feature.

"It's disappointing for the series. You want to play against the best players in the world," Lyon was quoted as saying by news.com.au.

"I believe he is the best player in the world along with Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. It's disappointing but they have still got superstars," he added.

However, Lyon believes Australia cannot be complacent because Kohli's absence doesn't mean the home team would walk away with the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

"Look at (Cheteshwar) Pujara, (Ajinkya) Rahane, and they have also got a couple of young guys coming in. It's still going to be a massive challenge for us," said the 32-year-old off-spinner.

"Just because Virat's not here doesn't mean we get to hold the trophy up. We've still got a lot of work to do, a lot of homework to do," he added.

The tour will commence with the three ODIs at the Sydney Cricket Ground (November 27, 29) and Manuka Oval, Canberra (December 2). That will be followed by the three-match T20I series at Manuka Oval, Canberra (December 4) and the Sydney Cricket Ground (December 6, 8).

Team India will then begin the title defence of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with the pink-ball Test in Adelaide from December 17. It will be followed by Tests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26), the SCG (January 7) and the Gabba (January 15).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virat Kohli Justin Langer Australia
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp