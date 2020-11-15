Adelaide Strikers sign England spinner Danny Briggs

By IANS

ADELAIDE: Adelaide Strikers have finalized their international roster with the addition of left-arm England spinner Danny Briggs ahead of the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League.

Since his first-class debut in 2009, the 29-year-old has become a mainstay of English cricket, playing almost 400 fixtures across all formats.

"I'm really excited about joining the Strikers, the BBL is one of the best competitions in world cricket and something I've wanted to be a part of for years," said Briggs.

"I really can't wait to get going," he added.

In domestic T20 cricket, Briggs has played more than 150 games and taken 172 wickets, the most of any player in the competition's history. Briggs has also represented England at both one day international and T20 level. In his ODI debut, the left-armer took 2/39 from his 10 overs, while his best figures in national T20I colours are 2/25.

Briggs had recently signed to play with Warwickshire in the UK, but in recent years he has been led by Strikers head coach Jason Gillespie at Sussex.

"Briggsy is a calm head; an experienced campaigner. He can bowl in every phase of a T20 game. He's very versatile and very adaptable," said Gillespie.

"To have Briggsy to complement the leg spin of Rashid Khan, plus we've got the off-spin of Trav Head and Matt Short. We feel that Danny will add another dimension to our bowling attack should he get a surface that suits multiple spin options," he added.