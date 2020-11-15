STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Adelaide Strikers sign England spinner Danny Briggs

Briggs had recently signed to play with Warwickshire in the UK, but in recent years he has been led by Strikers head coach Jason Gillespie at Sussex.

Published: 15th November 2020 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2020 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Danny Briggs joined Warwickshire on a three-year contract from Sussex.

Danny Briggs (Photo | Warwickshire CCC Twitter)

By IANS

ADELAIDE: Adelaide Strikers have finalized their international roster with the addition of left-arm England spinner Danny Briggs ahead of the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League.

Since his first-class debut in 2009, the 29-year-old has become a mainstay of English cricket, playing almost 400 fixtures across all formats.

"I'm really excited about joining the Strikers, the BBL is one of the best competitions in world cricket and something I've wanted to be a part of for years," said Briggs.

"I really can't wait to get going," he added.

In domestic T20 cricket, Briggs has played more than 150 games and taken 172 wickets, the most of any player in the competition's history. Briggs has also represented England at both one day international and T20 level. In his ODI debut, the left-armer took 2/39 from his 10 overs, while his best figures in national T20I colours are 2/25.

Briggs had recently signed to play with Warwickshire in the UK, but in recent years he has been led by Strikers head coach Jason Gillespie at Sussex.

"Briggsy is a calm head; an experienced campaigner. He can bowl in every phase of a T20 game. He's very versatile and very adaptable," said Gillespie.

"To have Briggsy to complement the leg spin of Rashid Khan, plus we've got the off-spin of Trav Head and Matt Short. We feel that Danny will add another dimension to our bowling attack should he get a surface that suits multiple spin options," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Danny Briggs
India Matters
Children undergo treatment after being injured in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sawjian area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo | PTI)
Rights issue should be raised against Pakistan for ceasefire violations: BSF
A BJP leader attending Home Minister Amit Shah’s virtual rally at a BJP party office. (Photo | EPS)
Videos, not Twitter: How social media shaped the narrative in Bihar polls
File photo of IIT Guwahati.
Stanford University names world's top 2% scientists, 36 from 2 IITs
A medic screens a child of a migrant worker as they wait to board a train to Jharkhand during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Jalandhar. (File Photo | PTI)
Scientists decode why COVID-19 spares children

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend pro-Trump marches, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (File Photo |AP)
Violence erupts in Washington as Trump supporters clash with counter protesters
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi violates firecracker ban, air quality drops further
Gallery
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp