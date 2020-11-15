STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

IPL auctions in mind, BCCI may have Mushtaq Ali T20 before Ranji Trophy 

It has been learnt that the BCCI has already sent feelers to a few state associations where there are multiple grounds and five-star hotels to create a bio-bubble environment for a minimum of three te

Published: 15th November 2020 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2020 10:15 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi are the defending champions of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BCCI in all likelihood, will organise the National T20 Championship for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in early January to kickstart the COVID-19-curtailed domestic season keeping the IPL-14 auctions in mind.

It has been learnt that the BCCI has already sent feelers to a few state associations where there are multiple grounds and five-star hotels to create a bio-bubble environment for a minimum of three teams.

"Yes, the IPL auctions this year will be important for at least two to three teams which is weak on Indian talent.

For their talent scouts, IPL will be an absolute necessity.

So its only logical that Mushtaq Ali happens before Ranji Trophy," a state unit official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The official informed that BCCI is looking at those state units where there are at least three grounds within manageable distance with five-star facilities.

"There are at least 10 state units that will be approached and asked if they can create bio-secure environment.

The BCCI feels that if 6 out of 10 units give a popitive response, then Mushtaq Ali can be completed in a two-week window and Ranji Trophy can start," he said.

Like Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) is one of the potential hosts for the National T20 Championships with three grounds available -- Eden Gardens, JU (Salt Lake) and Kalyani.

Many believe that CAB's six-club inaugural T20 league will be an indicator for the state unit to check out if they are capable of creating a bio-bubble.

"The CAB had zeroed in on two hotels -- Novotel and Hyatt for keeping the six teams in bio-secure environment.

However Hyatt said that it will be difficult for them to provide exclusive hotel staff (room service and housekeeping) for bio-bubble.

"So CAB has booked 80 rooms for 6 teams and two complete floors to create a bio-bubble," a senior CAB official privy to development told PTI.

If the bio-bubble in club tournament works successfully, CAB can at least host one group of matches of Mushtaq Ali in Kolkata and Kalyani.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 IPL IPL auctions domestic cricket IPL 2021 Ranji Trophy BCCI
India Matters
A Christian devotee wearing a mask offers prayers at a Church in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'Virus easier to spread indoors, winter perfect set-up'
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish — tough taskmaster, stubborn politician yet approachable 
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
SC may hear pleas on Andhra CM’s allegations today
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech begins phase 3 trials of Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Soumitra Chatterjee
Remembering Soumitra Chatterjee: The acting titan who took Indian cinema to the world
US singer Mary Millben sings ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’, video goes viral
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp