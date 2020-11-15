STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
On this day in 1989: Sachin Tendulkar made his debut in international cricket

Tendulkar, 16, made his international debut in a Test match between India and Pakistan that was played at the National Stadium in Karachi. 

Tendulkar made his debut in a Test match between India and Pakistan that was played in Karachi in 1989.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: It was on November 15, 1989, when India's batsman Sachin Tendulkar made his debut in international cricket.

Tendulkar made his debut in a Test match between India and Pakistan that was played in Karachi in 1989. In the same match, Pakistan's pacer Waqar Younis had also made his debut.

The match had ended in a draw. In this particular Test match, Tendulkar was dismissed by Waqar Younis in the first innings on a score of just 15.

Over the years, Tendulkar has forged his name in history as the 'greatest batsman of all time' and he also got nicknamed as the 'Master Blaster'.

Tendulkar, bid adieu to international cricket in 2013 and to date, he remains the highest run-scorer in both Tests and ODIs. He also has the record for registering most international centuries.

Last year, Tendulkar became the sixth Indian to get inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. The 46-year-old made his debut for India at the age of 16 and immediately became country's favourite cricketer.

He aggregated 34,357 runs across formats, which is more than 6,000 runs ahead of the second-placed former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara.

The Master Blaster has also served as a mentor to the Mumbai Indians that competes in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

